PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating after a man dies in a traffic crash before dawn Saturday morning. Police say a driver exiting I-65 Northbound to I-165 North veered off a ramp and crashed into a concrete pedestal for a highway light.

The driver was killed in the crash. It happened sometime before dawn Saturday morning but investigators weren’t sure what time. The incident was reported to police after sunrise sometime around 7 Saturday morning. The name of the victim and the cause of the crash has not been released. We reached out to Prichard Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.