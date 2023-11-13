MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the West I-65 Service Road Saturday night.

Zedrick Raymond, 27, was killed when his car hit a concrete culvert around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers were called to a crash with injuries on the service road between Airport Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road.

When they arrived, officers found Raymond had life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, it was revealed that Raymond had lost control of his vehicle and left the road, leading him to collide with the culvert, according to Mobile police.

Raymond was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.