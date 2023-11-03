SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was killed in a head-on crash in Saraland on Wednesday, according to the Saraland Police Department.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road on Nov. 1 just south of Radcliff Road. When they arrived, officers found that two vehicles had crashed head-on, according to an SPD news release.

One of the drivers was trapped in their vehicle but was awake and alert. The driver of the second vehicle, Spencer Wynn, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said witness statements and evidence showed that Wynn was traveling southbound and went into the northbound lanes.

While heading the wrong way on the road, they hit the other vehicle head-on, according to the release.

