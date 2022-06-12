PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police investigate after Prichard Police officers found a man shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant. It happened Saturday afternoon.

A person was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon, outside McMillian’s Barbecue restaurant in downtown Prichard. Prichard Police officers say the victim was shot in Saraland and headed to the hospital in a personal vehicle stopped at the restaurant on West Main Street for help. Prichard officials say the death is connected to a crime scene in Saraland near Hogg Road and Highway 45. Saraland officers at the scene did not release any additional details about what happened.