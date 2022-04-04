MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man died Monday, April 4 after a motorcycle and vehicle collided on Airport Boulevard.

When officers arrived they discovered the 53-year-old motorcycle rider was dead. Investigators determined that the motorcycle rider and his female passenger were traveling on Airport toward I-65 when the driver of the vehicle tried to enter Airport Boulevard to go west.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The passenger was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Police say the accident occurred on Airport Boulevard between University Boulevard and McGregor Avenue just after 6:45 p.m.

Officials say the victim will be identified as soon as next of kin is notified.