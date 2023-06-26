MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man incarcerated at the Mobile County Metro Jail died Monday, according to a news release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said cellmates found Ernest Little, Jr., 38, unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officers “administered medical assistance and NARCAN,” according to the release.

Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is used to treat opioid overdose.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the jail at about 1:28 Monday morning. MCSO said Little was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MCSO said an autopsy and toxicology report will follow. MCSO did not immediately say whether drugs were involved in Little’s death.