Man dies after two-vehicle crash in south Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Senate candidate and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Supreme Court’s decision on the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, and the U.S. should return to the rule of law.

“The Supreme Court’s decision on Obama's unlawful DACA amnesty is the latest example of the legal squad working to push illegality and keep our borders open,” Sessions said. “This must end.”