Man dies after two-vehicle crash in south Mobile County

PRESS RELEASE FROM ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY – At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Argyle Road between Two Mile Road and Cory Lane in south Mobile county. Evante Jakezi Murry, 25, of Grand Bay, was driving a 1997 Acura 3.2 TL south on Argyle Road when he struck the rear of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Crystal Nicole Orellana, 30, of Irvington. Murry was airlifted to University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Orellana and a passenger in her vehicle were also injured. No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
