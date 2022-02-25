MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed the man who was shot and injured in the shooting on Thursday, Feb. 24 on Bernice Hudson Drive has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. when officers found a 55-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. His condition at the time was life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time until the next of kin is notified.

Officers have detained two people in connection to the shooting and this case will be presented to a grand jury.

This is an ongoing investigation.