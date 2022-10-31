Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man that was shot on Azalea Road Sunday night has died.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man that was shot on Azalea Road Sunday night has died.

According to officials, officers were called to the 300 block of Azalea Road, near Party City, just after 11 p.m after shots were heard in the area. When officers arrived they found a man, 23, who had been shot multiple times in the parking lot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died because of his injuries. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and the name will be released after his family members are notified.