Man dies after shooting at Mobile sports bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News release from MPD:

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, at approximately 10:14 p.m., police officers responded to 3156 Airport Boulevard, Stadium Sports Bar, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 22-year-old male victim shot multiple times in the parking lot. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

We will release updates as information becomes available. If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

