Man dies after shooting at Mobile sports bar

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- This past year has been marked by setbacks and comebacks. We’re talking about the parable of the prodigal son with Justin Driver of Forward Church--What in the story do you focus on?

Guest: Let’s look at the main character—the prodigal son. Specifically the people he’s around and the places he’s at in this story. Jesus often used parables when He taught and this parable always had a deeper spiritual meaning. In this case, the prodigal son found himself away from the Father’s house and all that entails. He was outside of the provision of the father’s house because the story says that after he lived it up with the people of this foreign place he journeyed to he found himself in want. This tells me that the same people and place that the son thought was celebrating with him, once his possessions and resources ran dry, he found out that really he was just being tolerated because of what he had to offer. We all find ourselves in places like this sometimes in our lives—around people and in places where we think we are being celebrated just because of who we are, but when our resources run dry and we are in need those same people and places only leave us lacking and in want. This was the major setback for this son in the story.