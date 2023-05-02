MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a 31-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his motorcycle in Mobile, according to a release.

Joshua Johnson was riding westbound on New St. Francis Street at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

According to the release, Johnson lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway hitting the curb.

Johnson sustained “life-threatening” injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This remains an ongoing investigation.