MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man died Sunday after being hit by a car in the early hours.

Hunter Tuberville, 27, was found lying in the middle of the road on Airport Boulevard after being hit by a vehicle. Police were called to Community Bank on Airport Boulevard, which is where they found Tuberville.

Tuberville was hit by an unknown subject, driving an unknown vehicle. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Mobile police say this is an active investigation.