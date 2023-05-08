MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has died after he was hit by a car on Halls Mill Road early Monday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Halls Mill Road and Noble Drive around 2 a.m. Monday after receiving a report about a pedestrian struck. Officers arrived and found a 40-year-old man lying in the roadway dead.

A witness told officers the man was hit by an unknown car that had left the scene and was last seen heading west on Halls Mill Road, according to the release. Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.