Man dies after domestic shooting on Carter Avenue in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead after a shooting late Friday night in north Mobile. According to Mobile Police, they responded to a call for a man shot in the 2700 block of Carter Avenue. That’s an area between I-65 and St. Stephens Road. A man was shot in what’s being described as a “domestic dispute.” He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

A news release from Mobile Police says detectives have one person in custody and they’re interviewing witnesses. So far, a suspect has not been booked into Mobile Metro Jail.

From MPD:

On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 11:13 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Carter Avenue in reference to an adult male shot during a domestic dispute. Detectives have one person in custody and are interviewing witnesses. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

We will release updates as information becomes available. If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.