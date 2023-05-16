MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Chunchula man died Tuesday afternoon after after he crashed into a tree on I-65 inside the Creola city limits, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Harold Saranthus Jr., 64, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the release, Saranthus was driving his Ford F-250 when it left the roadway and hit a tree. This happened inside the Creola city limits in Mobile County.

No further information is available at this time as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.