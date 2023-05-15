MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Loxley man died early Monday morning after he crashed into a tree off Jack Williams Road, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

58-year-old Wyatt W. Barnhill was transported to University Medical Hospital after the Ford F-150 he was driving came off the road and hit a tree. Barnhill died at the hospital.

ALEA said Jack Williams Road is approximately five miles west of Semmes in Mobile County.

No further information is available at this time as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.