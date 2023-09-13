MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead after the car he was in crashed into an ALDOT truck that was sitting in the middle lane of the interstate, according to a Mobile Police Department release.

Officers were called to a crash on westbound I-10 at Highway 90 around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday. The release said an ALDOT truck was “positioned in the middle lane to place traffic cones, as the interstate was being closed due to an earlier accident.”

Police said the 43-year-old man driving the car crashed into the back of the ALDOT truck. He died due to his injuries. The name of the man has not been released yet.