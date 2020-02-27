23-year-old hit, killed in Mobile by rail car lifting device

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was killed after he was hit by a lifting device on Tuesday.

Mobile police say they got a call around 12:30 about an accident at the Harbor Rail Company on Telegraph Road. Police say a heavy rail car lifting device broke free from the moorings and struck the victim, critically injuring him. He died on the scene from his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Michael Fisher Ganus.

