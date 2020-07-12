Man dies after 4-wheeler crash in south Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY (WKRG) — A man died after crashing his 4-wheeler into an SUV in south Mobile County Saturday afternoon.

At about 5:34 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, ALEA Troopers responded to the crash on AL 193 and Flag Ship Lane in south Mobile county.  Joshua Breyers, 29, of Mobile, was riding a 2017 Honda Rancher 4-wheeler, and attempted to cross the road. Breyers struck a 2011 GMC Sierra. 

Breyers was airlifted to University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate the crash. 

