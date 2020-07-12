Man dies after 4-wheeler crash in south Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Joining us this morning is Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama, I talked to her over Zoom last week. We’re talking contact tracing in the pandemic and how a program designed to keep us safer can open the door for people looking to steal. Let’s start with contact tracing--what is it?

GUEST: Public health departments have used it in the past to track whooping cough and tuberculosis back in the day and it’s a really simple process, once they identify someone has contracted a contagious disease then they ask them for their contacts they have had so they can reach out to those folks and let them know they’ve been exposed and they need to either self-quarantine or monitor their symptoms, so they can get medical treatment if they need it