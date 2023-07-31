MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man allegedly stole a pizza delivery driver’s car after demanding pizza and assaulting him, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

According to the release, officers were called to the Papa John’s Restaurant on Cottage Hill Road for a report of a carjacking. Once on the scene, officers found that a pizza delivery driver was on his way to deliver pizzas when a man approached him.

The man allegedly demanded the pizza. He then “forcibly pulled the victim out of his vehicle” and assaulted him multiple times, according to the release. He fled the scene in the victim’s car. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.