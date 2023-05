PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police confirmed a man was found dead Saturday in Alabama Village.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Barbour Drive on Saturday, April 29. They found 49-year-old Donnie Williams suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Williams was shot twice.

Police have not released a suspect at the time. If anyone has any information about this crime, you are urged to call the PPD at (251) 452-2211.