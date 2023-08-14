UPDATE (11:50 p.m.) — The deceased male has been identified as Ulysses Harris, 33, according to an MPD release.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Harris died due to multiple lacerations,” the release reads.

The victim’s cousin, Antonio Waters, was apprehended at 2600 West I-65 Service Road North. Waters is facing murder charges.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to Carter Avenue and Main Street about a dead man around 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to a Mobile Police Department release.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by Mobile Police Department.

