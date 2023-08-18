WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead, and another is still on the run after fleeing from deputies on a UTV, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a home on Mason Ferry Road to talk with the grandparents of James Baker, 21, regarding his whereabouts and a car break-in, in which he is a suspect. Baker was seen leaving the home through the back door and running towards the wood line.

Baker and another man jumped onto a Polaris side-by-side and were driving down Mason Ferry, according to officials. Deputies followed the men before they left the road and wrecked. When deputies got to the wreck, Baker had fled into the nearby woods. The other man was ejected from the Polaris when it wrecked and died at the scene.

Deputies are still looking for Baker and ask that anyone with information about Baker to contact MCSO.