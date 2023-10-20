MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man cut two other men late Thursday night while standing outside of a local restaurant, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The incident occurred at 830 W. I-65 Service Road S., La Cocina Restaurant, around 11:30 p.m., according to police, who responded to the report of an assault.



The man who cut the other two men left the scene before officers arrived, according to the police report.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in a personal vehicle; each received non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

