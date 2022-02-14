MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested one man after he allegedly cut a man using a broken bottle Saturday night.

Antonio Gonzalez, 30, was arrested after officers were called to Ridgewood Acres Mobile Home Park for a report of one person injured. When officers arrived at 10:35 p.m., they found one man had been cut along his stomach with a broken glass bottle.

Investigators determined that the cutting happened after Gonzalez allegedly knocked on the victim’s door and pulled him outside when the man opened the door. Gonzalez then hit the man several times before cutting him with the bottle, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Gonzalez was found by officers on scene and later arrested. The man was later taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.