THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman and her daughter face charges in a domestic violence incident. Mobile Police say they responded to a call on Ruger Court in Theodore at about 8:30 Friday night.

During a “domestic altercation,” police say 34-year-old Laureen Sullivan pulled out a gun and fired at a man and missed. Police say Sullivan’s daughter then cut the male victim with a knife. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 13-year-old will be charged with assault and transported to Strickland Youth Center after being released from the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries received from the fight. Laureen Sullivan was booked into Mobile Metro Jail for domestic violence charges.