MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he tried to run from police by crawling into an apartment ceiling, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

On Tuesday at 1 p.m., officers were trying to apprehend a robbery suspect who had multiple felony warrants at an apartment on Lawrence Street. The man refused to comply with officers’ orders and crawled into the ceiling through a hole he had created in a bathroom ceiling.

Officers were able to arrest him in an apartment room adjacent to the bathroom. Jeffery Brooks, 62, was arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail. He was charged with burglary, attempting to elude, criminal mischief, failure to obey, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant.