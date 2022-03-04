MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a man after he allegedly crashed a car with three passengers inside, one of which was pregnant.

The chase happened on Friday, March 4, after officers spotted a vehicle with a paper tag. During the traffic stop, officers tried to arrest the driver after he was found with active felony warrants.

The driver then sped off and lead officers on a brief chase that ended in a crash at the 1500 block of Murwood Court. The driver then ran on foot and has not been found yet.

The driver may face additional charges including attempting to elude and three counts of reckless endangerment. The reckless endangerment charges come after the driver allegedly crashed the car with three people, including a pregnant passenger.