MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was previously found guilty in October 2022 in connection to a 2019 murder will now have a new trial date after a Mobile County Special Circuit Court judge ruled the verdict “is not sustained beyond a reasonable doubt and that the Defendant’s Motion for New Trial is GRANTED,” according court documents.

David Manuel Cordero Hernandez, 32 at the time, was found guilty of murder on Oct. 20. Hernandez along with Marcos Javier Morales Oslan, 21 at the time, were accused of murdering Tracie Dennis in December 2019 following a report of a missing persons. Dennis was reported missing by his girlfriend on Dec. 16, 2019 and was last seen on Marcus Drive.

Dennis’ body was found. Police learned Hernandez and Oslan fled to Jacksonville following the murder and were brought back to Mobile for sentencing. Hernandez had lived in Mobile since 2016 and had previously been charged with domestic violence by strangulation.

On Oct. 21, 2022, a judge set Hernandez’s bond at $100,000 and he was acquitted of his abuse of a corpse charge.

According to court documents made available on Nov. 28, a Mobile County Special Circuit Court Judge overturned a jury’s guilty verdict and re-opened the case.

In the judge’s four-page order, he said “the goal of our justice system is to find the truth. To find the truth we must seek the truth.”

Special Circuit Judge Edward McDermott said “the jury did not have the opportunity to see, hear or observe the other people present during the murder of Tracie Dennis back in 2019.”

In early interviews, the other defendant in the case, Marcos Oslan who pleaded guilty, and three witnesses all claim Cordero-Hernandez had nothing to do with the shooting, stabbing and discarding of the body.

The people include Marcos Oslan, Diancheeisk “Chicka” Melendez, Marielena Oliva and Cornell Lamont Houston Jr. “CJ.”

“The statements given by Oslan, Melendez and Oliva introduced into evidence through the

testimony of the interrogating officer were positive that the Defendant had nothing to do with the crime,” reads the court documents.

“Oslan, Melendez and Oliva did not testify at the trial,” also reads the court documents. “Their statements came into evidence from the testimony of the interviewing officer.”

In the document, the court asked the state to use “all reasonable efforts to secure the attendance of the following persons at the retrial of this case.”

A trial date has not been set. WKRG News 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as we learn more.