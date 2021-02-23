Man convicted of escape after breaking out and back into jail

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A jury convicted Reginald Howell of Mobile for escaping Conecuh County jail in October of 2020.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Richard Moore, Howell escaped while serving a sentence for multiple charges including robbery and controlled substances. Howell then used bolt cutters to return to the jail perimeter to smuggle in contraband.

Howell is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, 2021. The maximum penalty that could be imposed for the offense is five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.