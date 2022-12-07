CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are looking for a man who is considered “armed and dangerous” following a shooting at a home in Citronelle on Wednesday morning.

Police said they identified the shooter as 29-year-old Russell Lamar Robinson. Robinson is described as a Black man who is 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds.

Witnesses said they saw Robinson walk into the house on Gay Lane in Citronelle and “confront the victim pointing a handgun.” Robinson shot the victim in the chest one time and ran from the house.

This happened at around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. CPD received a call and went to Gay Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man “suffering from a single wound to the chest.” Officers provided first aid to the victim until Citronelle Fire and Mobile County EMS arrived. The victim was transported by helicopter to a local hospital where he is listed in “critical condition.”

Robinson was last seen running from the house with three other people towards Mobile Street. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information of the whereabouts of Robinson, you are urged to call the Citronelle Police Department at 251-866-5527.