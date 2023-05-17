MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 71-year-old man was attacked by two men, one of which claimed to be a police officer, while in his hotel room at the Econo Lodge on Monday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Econo Lodge just after midnight Monday for a burglary report. When they arrived they found that two men had “forcefully” entered the man’s room. The release said the men were able to overpower the 71-year-old and force him onto the ground.

During the attack, one of the men allegedly claimed to be a police officer and handcuffed the victim. The other man demanded the victim’s room key, according to the release.

After the attack, the victim drove himself to a local hospital. The men fled the scene. The release said this incident is still under investigation.