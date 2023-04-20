A man was arrested for trafficking meth, fentanyl and marijuana Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Oshea Montrell Odom, 36, is also charged with certain persons forbidden. He was booked into Metro Jail at around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Deputies said Odom has a hold on him in jail.

Deputies shared photos of the drugs seized, which appears to be from a storage shed. Cash, two chains, a scale and handgun also appeared to be seized according to the photos provided.