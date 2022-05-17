MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who has been charged with several crimes over the past few years has been arrested again, this time for allegedly shooting into two occupied homes.

23-year-old Isaiah Kelly was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that happened on March 18. Mobile police say their officers discovered two homes and an unoccupied car in the 1100 block of Quigley Street were hit by bullets. No one was injured.

According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s office, Kelly has a pending circuit court case for receiving stolen property. When the shooting happened, the district attorney’s office filed a motion to revoke his bond on March 25. Kelly is without bond. He’s expected to be back in court on May 23.

Kelly has a lengthy criminal history.

In 2015, he was arrested and charged with being one of seven teenagers who surrounded and shot a woman during a carjacking attempt. It happened at Dauphin and Monterey Streets. The victim was on her way home from work when she was shot in the face. Kelly admitted to being there when it happened, but another suspect admitted to pulling the trigger. The victim lost her right eye in the incident.

Kelly was also arrested in 2017 for a shooting near the Thomas Sullivan Community Center. Kelly was 18 at the time of the shooting. Two teens were injured in the shooting. 18-year-old Jamarkus Holifield was also arrested in connection with that shooting. Holifield was found guilty of reckless manslaughter in a shooting that killed 15-year-old Anesa Baker at the Grand Hall in 2018. Holifield was said to have been targeting a rival gang member, Jaymarcus Jefferson. Prosecutors say Kelly and Holifield were gang brothers.

A few months after the shooting near the community center, in 2018, Kelly was one of three people arrested on several charges after three people were hit by bullets after the annual Trinity Gardens Parade. Charges against Kelly in that shooting were dropped a month later.