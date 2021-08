PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Mobile is in Metro Jail charged with murder. 21-year-old Dayvon Bray was booked into jail after 5:30 Friday evening.

Jail records indicate he was wanted for a Prichard case and a warrant was issued for his arrest more than a week ago. Bray has no prior bookings in Mobile Metro Jail. It’s not clear what recent crime this arrest may be connected to. We’ve reached out to a city spokesperson in Prichard and are waiting to hear back.