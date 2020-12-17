Man charged with murder in Prichard Christmas party shooting was out on bond for another shooting incident

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard police say James Jjames Jr. shot and killed 19-year-old Jahiem Pugh at a Christmas party early Sunday morning.

“Whoever did it, you need to come and fess up to it. all you mother****ers, talking about I did it, you know i ain’t do it. Y’all need to come down here and fess up to this, man for real,” James said as he was being escorted to jail.

Court documents reveal James was out on bond for allegedly shooting two people back in February when this shooting happened. Records show there were more than 100 people at the Christmas house party.

‘It wasn’t me. I know that much. They know who it is, but it’s all good. I’ll be out soon,” James said.

The family of Jahiem Pugh wants his murder investigated as a hate crime. Prichard police say that decision is up to the district attorney’s office.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Pugh’s mother on Tuesday.

“He was shot around 4:45, they didn’t call the police until 5:15, where this part was should be held accountable because no one tried to resectate my son, nobody tried to help him and on Facebook and social media. It says he shouldn’t have been dressed as a girl hashtag, so if he had been a regular boy or girl laying on the ground he might have would have got some attention,” Tiffany Pugh said.

Pugh’s family plans on being in court tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. when James is set to make his first court appearance for this case.

