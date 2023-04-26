MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police charged a man with murder Wednesday night after a March shooting on Partridge Street.

Jaymon Johnson, 18, shot and killed 36-year-old Dajarra Jackson on March 30. He injured one other.

Johnson is also charged with first degree assault, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Police originally found Jackson lying on the lawn of a home on Partridge Street suffering from a “life-threatening” gunshot wound. A 14-year-old was also grazed by a bullet in the shooting and suffered “minor injuries.”