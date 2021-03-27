Man charged with murder in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- It's the beginning of a new era for Mobile's largest industrial employer. Austal USA broke ground Friday on a steel manufacturing line.

"The steel ships that will come off this line will be the best, most efficient and most affordable steel ships in the Coast Guard and Navy fleets,” Rusty Murdaugh, interim president said. "As demand for the greater and larger Navy and Coast Guard fleets grows, Austal USA is investing to meet those changing requirements.”