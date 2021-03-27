Man charged with murder in Mobile

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 23-year-old man is in Mobile Metro Jail this morning charged with murder. Raekwon Lymon was booked into jail Friday evening and charged with murder and firing a gun into a building or vehicle. He was arrested by Mobile Police. It’s not immediately clear what recent homicide this may be connected to. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and are waiting to hear back. Jail records indicate it is the first time he’s been booked into metro jail in Mobile County.

