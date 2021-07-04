Man charged with murder in Mobile after Saturday night shooting death on Middle Ring Road

UPDATE 10:00 AM From MPD:

On July 3, 2021, at 8:53 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to 1100 block of Middle Ring Road to investigate a report of a person down. When Police Officers arrived, they located an adult male that had been shot multiple times. The victim died from the injuries he sustained during the shooting.

Investigators determined Victor Aaron Roland, D.O.B. 9/18/1985, a 24-year-old male, as the suspect in this case. Roland was charged with murder and booked at Mobile Metro Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 26-year-old man is behind bars in Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder. Victor Roland was booked into jail at about 7:30 Sunday morning.

It’s not clear what incident this arrest is related to. Roland was previously booked into Metro jail five years ago on a misdemeanor theft charge.

