MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a teen has been arrested a month after the investigation on the Park West Apartment homicide began.

MPD says Christian Rogers, 19, was identified as a suspect in the case through the course of the investigation. A warrant was obtained for Rogers arrest and on Monday, March 7 was arrested and transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder.

MPD said they responded to Springhill Medical Center where a 19-year-victim arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. MPD discovered a 21-year-old victim dead in the parking lot of Park West Apartments after discovering from the victim in the medical center where the shooting occurred.