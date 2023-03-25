MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection to late Friday night shooting on Flicker Drive, according to a release.

William Glover, 26, was taken into custody and booked into Metro Jail at around 9:41 a.m. on Saturday, March 25. He is charged with murder.

Police were called at around 11:54 p.m. on Friday, March 24 for one shot. When they arrived, the found 39-year-old Al Dimitri Craig suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said Glover fled the scene on foot and was located about a mile and a half down the road around Sligo Street near Amsterdam Street.