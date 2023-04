The Mobile Police Department made an arrest in the shooting and killing of Ashley Williams, 35, at the Extend-A-Suites on April 4.

Ronalldo Kendricks is charged with murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He was taken into custody Thursday, April 20.

The shooting happened at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at 33 East I-65 Service Road South. At the time, police found Williams in a car with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, but later died.