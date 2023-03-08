The Mobile Police Department arrested 23-year-old Reginald Fluker Wednesday night in connection to a deadly September 2022 shooting at Bank Nightlife.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested 23-year-old Reginald Fluker Wednesday night in connection to a deadly September 2022 shooting at Bank Nightlife.

Fluker was brought to Metro Jail at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Derrick Shavers.

The shooting happened on Sep. 18, 2022 at around 2:26 a.m. at the nightclub on Azalea Road. At the time, police said a man shot multiple times inside the nightclub and hit Shavers. Shavers passed away on Oct. 8, 2022.