UPDATE (2:48 p.m.): Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Mobile Police Department released more information about the shooting, including the 11-year-old’s name.

Ladnier confirmed that Cameron Walker was taken into custody Monday night after investigators received tips about the shooting.

Walker was taken in after investigators had enough evidence to charge him with felony murder for the death of Lequinten Morrissette, 11. Walker, who is from Montgomery, was taken into custody within the Mobile city limits. Ladnier could not specify where he was found.

If you have any information about the shooting, Mobile Police are urging those to contact them at 251-208-1700.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department charged a man in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy who was shot at R.V. Taylor Plaza Monday night.

Cameron Walker is charged with murder and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile Police were called to R.V. Taylor Plaza after an 11-year-old boy was shot inside his home. Mobile Police confirmed that the 11-year-old later died from his injuries.

Investigators were seen setting up crime scene tape around the home at about 8 p.m. Bullets holes also riddled three vehicles, which were seen parked off Duval Street near South Ann Street.

Walker will be booked into Mobile Metro jail Tuesday, May 31, at about 2:30 p.m.