Man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with manslaughter after a crash took the life of a young woman.

A 35-year-old, unidentified male has been charged with manslaughter in Mobile.

The Mobile Police Department said at 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020, officers responded to a collision off Old Shell and North Sage Avenue. Mynkha Graham-Franklin’s vehicle was struck by the suspect, and the 25-year-old woman died.

The suspect told police that he was being chased, but they later discovered he ran a red light before striking the victim’s vehicle. The suspect is currently in the hospital and will be taken to Metro Jail once released.

