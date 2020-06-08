Man charged with impersonating a peace officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 23-year-old man was arrested after he tried to impersonate a peace officer by attempting to pull over a person along Seabreeze Road East.

On Sunday, June 7, at about 3:51 a.m., police spotted a vehicle in the area of Seabreeze Road East that fit the description given earlier in reference to a subject attempting to use blue lights to make a traffic stop. Officers took Oscar Fernandez into custody, and found that his vehicle had a blue and red light in the grill.

