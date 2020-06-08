Man charged with impersonating a peace officer

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 23-year-old man was arrested after he tried to impersonate a peace officer by attempting to pull over a person along Seabreeze Road East.

On Sunday, June 7, at about 3:51 a.m., police spotted a vehicle in the area of Seabreeze Road East that fit the description given earlier in reference to a subject attempting to use blue lights to make a traffic stop. Officers took Oscar Fernandez into custody, and found that his vehicle had a blue and red light in the grill.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories