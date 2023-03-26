MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police spokesperson says a third man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in 2021. Jail records say 20-year-old Javin Merrida was booked into Mobile Metro jail shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

Mobile Police confirmed that he was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Calvin Horne Jr. Horne was shot and killed in July 2021 at Berkshire Arms Apartments. Prosecutors describe the shooting death as a drug deal that went bad. In the summer of 2021, authorities announced the arrests of two men, 21-year-old Jamon Merrida and 27-year-old Demarcus Longmire. They were charged with murder.

Javin Merrida’s arrest comes nearly two years after the death of Calvin Horne Jr. Jail records indicate he was booked into Mobile Metro Jail following a Grand Jury indictment. It’s not clear what evidence led to Javin Merrida’s arrest for felony murder nearly two years after the crime.