MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly physically abused his bedridden wife, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Murray Hill Court, Murray Hill Apartments, on Thursday, May 4 at 11:30 a.m. for a woman who had been bruised. Officers found a 66-year-old bedridden woman that had visible bruising, according to the release.

Officers discovered that the woman’s husband, Ronald Hiers, 67, had physically assaulted her. The woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. Hiers was arrested and charged with elder abuse.