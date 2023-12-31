MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A first responder from Mississippi is dead after Mobile Police say she was hit and killed by a man driving under the influence Saturday night. Jail records say the man accused of manslaughter has been arrested for DUI several times before.

Mobile Police say it happened on Moffett Road near the intersection of Shelton Beach Road at about 6:45 Saturday night. Police say two vehicles collided. An ASAP Ambulance from Mississippi, returning from a previous call, stopped to help.

Another vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Michael Thomas, collided with the first crash scene and hit the driver of one of the vehicles and a 30-year-old female ASAP medic.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries but the medic was killed at the scene.

Police say Thomas, in their words, “exhibited signs of impairment,” and was arrested. He faces charges of DUI, manslaughter, and assault. It’s not the first time he’s been charged with driving under the influence in Mobile County. Jail records show Thomas was booked into jail for DUI at least four other times since 2010.

