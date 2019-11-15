Man charged with domestic violence is now an officer with Prichard Police

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is now working as a Prichard Police officer just months after being charged with domestic violence.

Markell Carter was arrested in August in Mobile after an altercation with his wife. Mobile Police say they were called to a domestic violence incident at the Autumn Woods Apartments on 101 Foreman Road. Police say a woman there stated Carter had punched her multiple times and kicked her back on August 15. However, Carter told police it was only a heated argument.

Carter is expected to be in court as early as next month.

We have learned that he was recently employed by Prichard Police. News 5’s Amber Grigley is working to get new information or News 5 at 5.

